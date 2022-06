Barrinha gelada de iogurte: lanche viral de atriz é fácil de fazer, nutritivo e proteico

Frozen Yogurt Bark! Idea from @Weelicious—with a little @onceuponafarm_ addition. 🍒🍏 It’s a perfect summer treat! Yum, now I want more. ♥️ .Directions:Spread a layer of your family’s favorite yogurt on parchment paper. Drizzle some #OnceUponAFarm on top for a little no sugar added sweetness. Sprinkle on fun toppings. Freeze and enjoy!